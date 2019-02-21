|
ALLEN Malcolm (Mick) Passed away suddenly at home on 11th February 2019, aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Jean, loving father, grandad and brother.
A graveside service will be held at Ketton Park Green Burial on Friday
1st March at 12.00 noon.
The family have requested that no mourning dress is to be worn.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, for 'Redwings Horse Sanctuary' may be sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors, 31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
