|
|
|
TERRELL Maisie Passed away peacefully on the 15th June 2019,
aged 86 years.
Wife of Pat. Mother of the late Frank and Roger and Claire.
The funeral service to take place at
St. Nicholas Church, Glatton on Tuesday 9th July at 2pm, followed by interment in St Nicholas Churchyard. Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made at the service to the British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK
in Maisie's memory.
For any further enquiries please contact MJ Claypole, 37 Main Street, Yaxley, PE7 3LZ, Tel:- 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 27, 2019
Read More