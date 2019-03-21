|
HODSON Maisie Of Market Deeping
(formerly of Stanground)
passed away peacefully at home on Friday 15th March surrounded
by her family, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph William (Bill), loving mum of Melvin, Valerie and Stuart, also a loving nan and great nan. Funeral Service at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 4th April 2019 at 11.00 am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the
British Heart Foundation
may be left at the Service.
Enquiries to A Coley & Son Funeral Directors, Quaker House, West Street, Crowland, PE6 0EE, Tel 01733 211968.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
