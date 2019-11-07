|
OLDER Maggie Passed away peacefully at home on 25th October 2019, aged 71 years. Beloved wife of the late Brian.
Loving mother to Liz and Glen,
a dear sister to Auntie Ali and Uncle Bill. Mother in law to Alison and a
much loved nan and great nan.
Also a best friend to Sue.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 15th November, 9.30am at Peterborough Crematorium.
Floral tributes welcome and may be sent care of Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street,
Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019