DAVISON Lynette Passed away peacefully at
Sue Ryder Care, Thorpe Hall on
8th February 2019, aged 70 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Roy.
Loving Mother to Anita and Sherrie.
Also a much loved nan to Kyle,
Paige and Ashli.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 21st February 2019, 11.00am at St. Andrew's Church, Whittlesey followed by interment at
Whittlesey Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, in lieu of flowers may be made to Sue Ryder care, Thorpe Hall,
at the service.
Enquiries may be made to
CEC Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough. Tel:01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
