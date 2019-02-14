|
Wood (née Glover)
Lyn Dianne Passed away at home on the
2nd February 2019
aged 62 years.
Beloved wife of Robert, loving mum of Alan and Dear Sister to John and Sister- in- Law to Janet.
Lyn will be missed by
all who knew her.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday 19 th February at 3pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Flowers, or if desired donations to Macmillan Nurses in Lyn's memory.
After Lyn's service the family kindly invite you to join them at the Cresset, Bretton Centre, Peterborough
PE3 8DX.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
