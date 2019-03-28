Home

Tom Newing & Sons Ltd (Milford Haven)
Hamilton Court Funeral Home, Dartmouth Street
Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire SA73 2AN
01646 693180
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
12:00
St. Francis Roman Catholic Church
Milford Haven
Committal
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
13:45
Parc Gwyn Crematorium
Narberth
Louise Duggan Notice
Duggan Louise Alice Frances Herbrandston, Pembrokeshire
The death occurred suddenly at her home on Wednesday 20th March 2019 of Miss Louise Alice Frances Duggan, aged 41 years, of Herbrandston,
Milford Haven but formerly of
Orton Waterville, Peterborough.
A beloved daughter of Michael and the late Ann and sister to Ben and Geraint. Louise was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all her family
and many friends.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 11th April 2019 at 12.00pm at St. Francis Roman Catholic Church, Milford Haven followed by committal at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth,
at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only.
All enquiries to
Tom Newing & Sons Ltd.,
Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.