Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
13:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lindsay Fuller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindsay Fuller

Notice Condolences

Lindsay Fuller Notice
FULLER Lindsay Passed away at Longueville Court Care Home on 3rd June 2019 aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Janice
and brother to Mick.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 26th June, 1.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations may be made at the service for The Parkinson's Society.
Any further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative, Unit 4 Orton Gate Centre, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, PE2 5TD
Telephone 01733 370059
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.