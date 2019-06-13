|
|
|
FULLER Lindsay Passed away at Longueville Court Care Home on 3rd June 2019 aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Janice
and brother to Mick.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 26th June, 1.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations may be made at the service for The Parkinson's Society.
Any further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative, Unit 4 Orton Gate Centre, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, PE2 5TD
Telephone 01733 370059
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 13, 2019
