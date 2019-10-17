|
Brewster Lindsay Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
Tuesday 1st October 2019,
aged 73 years.
Loving cherished partner,
sister and friend.
Too dearly loved to ever be forgotten.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations may be made in Lindsay's memory to Parkinson's UK.
The funeral service is taking place at
St John's Church, Stanground, on Wednesday 23rd October at 2pm.
Any enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Unit 4 Orton Gate Shopping Centre, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, PE2 5TD. Tel: 01733 370059.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019