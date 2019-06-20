|
|
|
Adams Linda From Alwalton.
Passed away on
Monday 10th June 2019 at
Clayburn Court Care Home,
aged 98 years.
A much loved
Mother, Grandmother,
Great Grandmother and
Great Great Grandmother.
The funeral service will be held at
Peterborough City Crematorium on
Thursday 4th July 2019 at 11 am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
can be made
on the day or sent c/o
Swearers Funeral Service
Blenheim Road
Ramsey
Cambs
PE26 1AL
Tel 01487 812239
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 20, 2019
