The Co-operative Funeralcare Werrington
Crowson House
Werrington, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE4 6LQ
01733 225770
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Lilian Clark Notice
CLARK Lilian Passed away on
15th May 2019, aged 99.
Much loved by family,
friends and will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 11:30am.
No flowers by request please, donations can be made at the service to Friends of Peterborough Hospital.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Crowson House, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2019
