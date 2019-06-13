Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:30
Peterborough Crematorium
AYRES Leonard Passed away peacefully on the 31st of May 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital aged 88 years.

Devoted husband to Dorothy, loving dad to Paul & Colin, brother of Maureen, father in law of Julie & Sue, special grandfather and great grandad.

The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on the 19th June 2019 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to be made to the
Alzheimer's Society, Peterborough..

All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeral Care, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX, 01733 763 366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 13, 2019
