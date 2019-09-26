|
WOODTHORPE Kevin Norton (Kevin) Passed away peacefully on
11th September 2019, aged 71 years.
Loving husband of Joyce,
father of Claire and Caroline
and grandfather of
Tabby, Kareem and Melia.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
The Remembrance Service will take place on 3rd October, 1.00pm
at The Priory Church,
Deeping St. James, PE6 8NP.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Oncology Unit, Peterborough City Hospital.
Gentlemen to wear
blue tie if possible please.
