Middleton Kevin Peacefully passed away at home on 10th March 2019 aged 66 years.
Much loved husband of Gillian,
Dad to Stuart, Sarah, Rachel and Helen and Grandad to Emma and Albert.
The Funeral Service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at 10am.
No flowers.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers, at the service for Ward B1 at Peterborough City Hospital.
All enquiries to
Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough
PE1 2RX
Tel:- 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
