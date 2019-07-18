Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
14:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Jakins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Jakins

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Jakins Notice
Jakins Kenneth Passed away peacefully on 5th July 2019, aged 86 years.
Loving husband to
Margaret for 63 years.
Devoted father of Graeme,
father-in-law of Stella and special grandpa of George and Alex.

The Funeral Service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 23rd July 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made at the service in Ken's memory for Dementia UK.
All further enquiries to MJ Claypole Funeral Directors, 37 Main Street, Yaxley, Peterborough. PE7 3LZ.
Tel 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.