Jakins Kenneth Passed away peacefully on 5th July 2019, aged 86 years.
Loving husband to
Margaret for 63 years.
Devoted father of Graeme,
father-in-law of Stella and special grandpa of George and Alex.
The Funeral Service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 23rd July 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made at the service in Ken's memory for Dementia UK.
All further enquiries to MJ Claypole Funeral Directors, 37 Main Street, Yaxley, Peterborough. PE7 3LZ.
Tel 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 18, 2019