Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:30
St. Mary's Church
Farcet
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Ellard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Ellard

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Ellard Notice
ELLARD Kenneth Michael Passed away peacefully at
Peterborough City Hospital on
19th October 2019, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Veronica.
Loving father to Christopher, Sally
and Jonathan and a much loved
grandpa. Also a brother to Chris.
Funeral service to take place on
Monday 4th November, 12.30pm
at St. Mary's Church, Farcet
followed by committal at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, in lieu of flowers,
may be made to the British Heart
Foundation at the service or sent
to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street,
Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -