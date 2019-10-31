|
|
|
ELLARD Kenneth Michael Passed away peacefully at
Peterborough City Hospital on
19th October 2019, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Veronica.
Loving father to Christopher, Sally
and Jonathan and a much loved
grandpa. Also a brother to Chris.
Funeral service to take place on
Monday 4th November, 12.30pm
at St. Mary's Church, Farcet
followed by committal at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, in lieu of flowers,
may be made to the British Heart
Foundation at the service or sent
to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street,
Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019