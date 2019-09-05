Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
15:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Kenneth Campbell

CAMPBELL Kenneth Gordon (Ken) Aged 80 years.
Passed away peacefully in hospital
on the 31st August 2019.
Sadly missed by all of his
family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium
on Friday 13th September 2019
at 3.30pm.
Floral tributes may be sent to
Central England
Co-operative Funeral Service, Fitzwilliam Street,
Peterborough PE1 2RX
or donations, if desired, for Leukaemia Research may be made at the service.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019
