Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors (Wellingborough)
5-9 Buckwell End
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4LR
01933 222707
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Mowbray Road
North Bretton
Kenneth Bonham

Kenneth Bonham Notice
BONHAM Kenneth Roy
(Ken) On 30th July 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital. Now reunited with his
beloved wife, Brenda. Much loved
and loving father of Richard and
father-in-law of Jeremy.
Many thanks to the staff of Peterborough City Hospital for the wonderful care given to Ken and also the support given to his family.
Funeral Service Wednesday 21st August 10:30am at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations if desired
for the Nene Park Trust, C/O
8 Main Street, Wilbarston, Market Harborough, LE16 8QQ or on the day.
All further enquiries to Chambers and Brighty Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019
