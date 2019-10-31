|
|
|
WING Ken Passed away at home on Friday 25th October 2019 aged 83 years
Much loved husband of Frankie;
loving dad to Deb, Philip, Annabel, & Tony and dearly loved granddad to Ben, Tom, Polly & Izzy.
He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 13th November 2019
at 2.00 p.m. at
Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm.
All welcome to attend and
please wear colourful clothes.
No flowers please, donations if desired for Marie Curie, St Barnabas Hospice at Home, and MacMillan Cancer Care may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services,
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP
Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019