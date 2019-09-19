|
|
|
OLIVER Ken Passed away on 14th September 2019, aged 88 years.
Much loved Husband of Dawn,
devoted Dad of Ken, Terry and Tracey, special Father-in-Law, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Funeral service to take place at
Fenland Crematorium on Tuesday
1st October at 1.30 pm.
Family flowers only, donations,
if desired, in lieu for MAGPAS may be made at the service.
Special thanks to Russell McCulloch, Wesley McCulloch and
Richard Whitwell for all their help.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019