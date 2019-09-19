Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken Oliver

Notice Condolences

Ken Oliver Notice
OLIVER Ken Passed away on 14th September 2019, aged 88 years.
Much loved Husband of Dawn,
devoted Dad of Ken, Terry and Tracey, special Father-in-Law, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Funeral service to take place at
Fenland Crematorium on Tuesday
1st October at 1.30 pm.
Family flowers only, donations,
if desired, in lieu for MAGPAS may be made at the service.
Special thanks to Russell McCulloch, Wesley McCulloch and
Richard Whitwell for all their help.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.