Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd
31 Dogsthorpe Road
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 3AD
01733 561128
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00
Fletton Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Farrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken Farrow

Notice Condolences

Ken Farrow Notice
FARROW Ken Peacefully at Peterborough
City Hospital on 25th September
2019, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joan, a loved dad, grandad and great grandad.
Ken will be greatly missed
by his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at 11.00am on Thursday 10th October at Fletton Cemetery Chapel, followed by committal at Fletton Cemetery.
No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK may be given at the service or sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough,
PE1 3AD
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.