|
|
|
FARROW Ken Peacefully at Peterborough
City Hospital on 25th September
2019, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joan, a loved dad, grandad and great grandad.
Ken will be greatly missed
by his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at 11.00am on Thursday 10th October at Fletton Cemetery Chapel, followed by committal at Fletton Cemetery.
No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK may be given at the service or sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough,
PE1 3AD
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019