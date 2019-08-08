Home

Ken Clarke

CLARKE Ken Passed away peacefully on the 30th July 2019, at
Manor House Care Home, Upwood, aged 90 years.
Husband of the late Kathleen.
Loving dad of Gary and the late Martin, and father-in-law to Sandra and Angela. Devoted grandad and
great grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at 12 noon on Thursday 15th August at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in Ken's memory at the service to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall.
For any further enquiries please contact MJ Claypole, 37 Main Street, Yaxley, PE7 3LZ, Tel:- 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019
