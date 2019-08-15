Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00
Thorney Abbey
Committal
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Keith Hall Notice
HALL Keith Bryan Passed away peacefully at Avery house on the
30th July 2019 aged 81 years. Dearest Godfather of Ann-marie & Martin, Uncle of Jodi, Dayle & Luke. Dearest friend of Kathie,
Tracey & Colin.
Well known throughout
Thorney village.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 28th August 11.00am at
Thorney Abbey, followed by a commital at Peterborough Crematorium at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service to Thorney Abbey and to the Samaritan's Purse.
All further enquiries to
CEC Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam St, Peterborough PE1 2RX
Tel:- 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019
