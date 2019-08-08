|
Grammer Keith Passed away peacefully on
1st August 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 84.
Beloved husband to Doreen.
A wonderful dad to Karen and Stacy.
A loving grandad to
Adam, Ashley, Lauren and Ross.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 15th August 2019 at 11:30am at Peterborough Crematorium.
No flowers, please.
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB. Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019