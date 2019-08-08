Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Stanground
Peterborough Road
Peterborough, Lincolnshire PE2 8RB
01733 426860
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Grammer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Grammer

Notice Condolences

Keith Grammer Notice
Grammer Keith Passed away peacefully on
1st August 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 84.
Beloved husband to Doreen.
A wonderful dad to Karen and Stacy.
A loving grandad to
Adam, Ashley, Lauren and Ross.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 15th August 2019 at 11:30am at Peterborough Crematorium.
No flowers, please.
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB. Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.