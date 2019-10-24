Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
14:00
Holy Trinity Church
Orton Longueville
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Bedford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Bedford

Notice Condolences

Keith Bedford Notice
BEDFORD Keith Passed away peacefully at
home on 13th October 2019,
surrounded by his family.
Dearly loved husband of Megan,
father of Daniel, father-in-law of Amber, grandad of Lucy.
Brother-in-law of Gwyneth and Carol.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Keith,
a kind Christian gentleman,
will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Orton Longueville on Friday
1st November at 2.00 pm.
If desired, donations for the Haematology/Oncology Day Unit, Peterborough City Hospital and Dementia Resource Centre Peterborough, may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.