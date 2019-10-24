|
|
|
BEDFORD Keith Passed away peacefully at
home on 13th October 2019,
surrounded by his family.
Dearly loved husband of Megan,
father of Daniel, father-in-law of Amber, grandad of Lucy.
Brother-in-law of Gwyneth and Carol.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Keith,
a kind Christian gentleman,
will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Orton Longueville on Friday
1st November at 2.00 pm.
If desired, donations for the Haematology/Oncology Day Unit, Peterborough City Hospital and Dementia Resource Centre Peterborough, may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019