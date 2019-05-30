|
Malinowski Kathy
(Myfanwy) Passed away peacefully
at Aliwal Manor on
12th May 2019, aged 94.
Loving mother of Johnny,
Marisa and Hela,
mother-in-law to Eric and Jane and most loving nan and great nan.
The funeral service to take place on
Friday 7th June 2019 at 1:30pm
at St Peter's Church, Yaxley, followed by interment at Yaxley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be made to Aliwal Manor at the service.
For any further enquiries please contact MJ Claypoles,
37 Main Street, Yaxley, PE7 3LZ.
Tel; 01733 240252
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 30, 2019
