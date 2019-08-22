Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Bogusz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Bogusz

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Bogusz Notice
Bogusz Kathleen
(nee Rasdall) Passed away peacefully at home on the 4th August 2019. Cherished mother and grandmother. Dearly loved by all who knew her.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St Peter's Church, Yaxley at 1pm, on the 3rd September, followed by interment at Eastfield Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made to Olive Mede Care Home, Yaxley. Any inquires can be made to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB. Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.