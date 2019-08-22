|
Bogusz Kathleen
(nee Rasdall) Passed away peacefully at home on the 4th August 2019. Cherished mother and grandmother. Dearly loved by all who knew her.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St Peter's Church, Yaxley at 1pm, on the 3rd September, followed by interment at Eastfield Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made to Olive Mede Care Home, Yaxley. Any inquires can be made to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB. Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019