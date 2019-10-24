|
Cowling Kath of Alconbury Weston and previously Stilton, passed away peacefully on
3rd October 2019, aged 95 years.
A family burial will be held on
Thursday 31st October at Nottingham and a service of thanksgiving on
Friday 1st November at 2pm at St. Peter and St. Paul Church, Alconbury.
No black and family flowers only please. Donations for Macmillan Nurses
may be given at the service.
For any enquiries please contact
E B King, Funeral Director
Tel. 01733 240324.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019