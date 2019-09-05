|
Flack Karen
(nee Sauer) Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness, with her family by her side on 3rd September 2019, aged 60 years.
Beloved wife of the late Philip.
Much loved daughter of Larry and the
late Violet. Devoted step mum of Danny and Laura. A loving sister to Julie
and Mark, sister in law of Sharon
and aunt of Morgan, Neave and Jacob.
The funeral service will take place on
Thursday 12th September 2.30pm
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations
are gratefully received for
Cancer Research UK and may be
given at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View
House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019