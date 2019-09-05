Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
14:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Flack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Flack

Notice Condolences

Karen Flack Notice
Flack Karen
(nee Sauer) Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness, with her family by her side on 3rd September 2019, aged 60 years.
Beloved wife of the late Philip.
Much loved daughter of Larry and the
late Violet. Devoted step mum of Danny and Laura. A loving sister to Julie
and Mark, sister in law of Sharon
and aunt of Morgan, Neave and Jacob.
The funeral service will take place on
Thursday 12th September 2.30pm
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations
are gratefully received for
Cancer Research UK and may be
given at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View
House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.