John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd
31 Dogsthorpe Road
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 3AD
01733 561128
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00
All Saint's Church
Park Road
June Sexton Notice
SEXTON June Passed away peacefully on
12th August 2019 at Longueville Court. Dearly loved wife of the late
Rob and beloved mum to Judith.
June will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at 12.00noon
on Wednesday 28th August at
All Saint's Church, Park Road, followed by committal at Eastfield Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK may be given at the service or sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31 Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 16, 2019
