Smiths Funeral Directors
75 High Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
(01733) 347474
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:30
Peterborough Crematorium
June Davidson Notice
DAVIDSON June Passed away peacefully on
17th August 2019, aged 71 years. Beloved wife of the late Andy.
Much loved mum of Kenny,
Andrew and the late Mark.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 5th September, 12.30pm
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for
Dementia UK may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019
