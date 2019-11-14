|
|
|
Smith Julian David 'Udgy' Passed away peacefully
after a short illness at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice on 10th November 2019, aged 59.
Beloved husband to Sandra and
father to Adam. Cherished grandad
to Bobby and Archie.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on
Monday 2nd December 2019 at 12:00pm at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations can be made in lieu to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice at the service in Julian's memory.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Peterborough Road, Stanground,
Peterborough, PE2 8RB,
Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019