|
|
|
BEARD Judith Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at home on 28th February 2019 aged 75 years. Much Loved Mum, Nan and Great Grandmother. Judith's Funeral Service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 21st March 2019 at 1:30pm. Family Flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service in Judith's memory for Cancer Research UK. All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX Tel:01733 763 366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More