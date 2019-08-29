|
TEE Joyce Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 19th August 2019
aged 95 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Norman.
Dear Mum, Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
Joyce will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Friday 6th September 2019 at 10.00am.
No black please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to be made to the Royal Naval Association at the service.
Enquiries to Swearers Funeral Directors. Blenheim Road, Ramsay, Huntingdon, PE26 1AL
Telephone 01487 812239
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019