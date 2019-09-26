|
|
|
ROBINSON Joyce Of Oundle
Passed away peacefully at
Longueville Court Nursing Home on the 17th September 2019, aged 88 years.
Much loved mum, nan and great nan. Will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 3rd October, 11.30am at
The Church of St Peter, Oundle
followed by a cremation at
Peterborough Crematorium.
No black but colourful clothes to be worn by the family's request.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for the British Heart Foundation may be sent to
Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, PE8 5PS www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019