Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
15:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Joyce Reid Notice
REID Joyce
(Joy) Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital
on 22nd August 2019.
Beloved wife of Jim. Loving mother to David and Lesley and mother-in-law to Sharon and Kevin. Also a much
loved grandma to Aimee.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 9th September, 3.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Joy may be made for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice at the service or floral tributes, if preferred, may be sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street,
Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019
