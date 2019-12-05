|
|
|
Harrison Joyce Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 91 years.
Beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother
and great grandmother;
missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service will be taking place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 11th December at 1:30pm. No flowers please; instead, donations may be made in Joyce's memory to Parkinsons UK and
East Anglian Air Ambulances UK.
Any enquiries can be directed to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street,
Peterborough,
PE1 2RX.
Tel:- 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019