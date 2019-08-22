Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
13:00
Fletton Cemetery
HARDING Joyce Passed away peacefully at
Cherry Blossom Care Home
on Sunday 4th August 2019
aged 85 years.
Beloved Wife of the late
Terry Harding and Devoted
Mother and Grandmother.
A Green Burial service will take
place at Fletton Cemetery on
Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 13:00. Flowers may be sent to the Chapel of Rest at Fitzwilliam Street.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeral Care, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX,
01733 763 366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019
