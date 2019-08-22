|
HARDING Joyce Passed away peacefully at
Cherry Blossom Care Home
on Sunday 4th August 2019
aged 85 years.
Beloved Wife of the late
Terry Harding and Devoted
Mother and Grandmother.
A Green Burial service will take
place at Fletton Cemetery on
Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 13:00. Flowers may be sent to the Chapel of Rest at Fitzwilliam Street.
