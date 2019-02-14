Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Gillatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Gillatt

Notice Condolences

Joyce Gillatt Notice
GILLATT (née Eason)
Joyce Passed away peacefully at home on 30th January 2019, aged 54 years. Loving wife to Matt and
dearest sister to Karen.
Special mother to
Greg, Adam and Zoé.
Daughter of
Leslie and Margaret Parsons.

The funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 20th February at 11:30am. Donations welcome at the service to Cancer Research and
PCH Rheumatology department.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative
Funeral Care, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.