|
|
|
GILLATT (née Eason)
Joyce Passed away peacefully at home on 30th January 2019, aged 54 years. Loving wife to Matt and
dearest sister to Karen.
Special mother to
Greg, Adam and Zoé.
Daughter of
Leslie and Margaret Parsons.
The funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 20th February at 11:30am. Donations welcome at the service to Cancer Research and
PCH Rheumatology department.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative
Funeral Care, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More