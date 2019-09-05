|
|
|
CORRIGAN Josephine 'Josie' Passed away peacefully
at Werrington Lodge
on 24th August 2019,
aged 90 years.
Loving Mother to
John, Edward and Patrick
Dearest Mother-in-Law,
Grandmother, Great-Grandmother
and friend to many.
Formerly of Hartwell Court.
The Funeral Mass shall take place on 13th September at St. Oswald's Church at 1:30pm, followed by cremation at
Peterborough Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to be made at the service to Help the Aged.
All further enquiries to
Co-Operative Funeralcare
541 Lincoln Road, Peterborough
PE1 2PB 01733 565415
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019