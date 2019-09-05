Home

Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
13:30
St. Oswald's Church
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
15:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Josephine Corrigan

Notice

Josephine Corrigan Notice
CORRIGAN Josephine 'Josie' Passed away peacefully
at Werrington Lodge
on 24th August 2019,
aged 90 years.
Loving Mother to
John, Edward and Patrick
Dearest Mother-in-Law,
Grandmother, Great-Grandmother
and friend to many.
Formerly of Hartwell Court.
The Funeral Mass shall take place on 13th September at St. Oswald's Church at 1:30pm, followed by cremation at
Peterborough Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to be made at the service to Help the Aged.
All further enquiries to
Co-Operative Funeralcare
541 Lincoln Road, Peterborough
PE1 2PB 01733 565415
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019
