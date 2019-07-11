Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
13:30
St Judes Church
Peterborough
John Wilson Notice
REVEREND WILSON John Aged 94 years.
Passed away peacefully at home on the 29th June 2019.
Beloved husband of Judith.
Much loved father, step-father,
father-in-law and grandfather.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Judes Church, Peterborough on Tuesday 16th July 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by cremation at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request, donations if desired for
The Alzheimers Society and
UK Sepsis Trust may be
made at the service.
Enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeral Service, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 11, 2019
