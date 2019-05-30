|
|
|
WATKINS John Russell Passed away peacefully
at his home on
Wednesday 15th May,
aged 86 years.
Devoted partner to Sylvia,
loving dad of Cathy and David,
special brother of Neville,
loving father-in-law of Joanne,
dearest grandpa of Hannah,
Melissa and Emily,
great grandfather of
Mason and Connor.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium on
Thursday 6th June at 1:30pm.
Flowers may be sent to the Chapel of Rest at Co-Operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street.
Donations in lieu can be made for
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice,
Alzheimer's UK and the
British Heart Foundation.
All further enquiries to be made to
Co-Operative Funeralcare,
541 Lincoln Road,
Peterborough PE1 2PB
Tel:- 01733 565415
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 30, 2019
