Moorcroft John Passed away peacefully on 17th June 2019, at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 66 years old.
Lovingly reunited with his mum and dad. Cherished brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30pm on Wednesday 3rd July 2019 at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers by request only, please. All enquires may be directed to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB,
Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 27, 2019
