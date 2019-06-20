|
|
|
McGEACHY
John
(Jacky) Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital
on 12th June 2019,
aged 71 years.
Much loved brother of Margaret
and uncle to Emma, Duncan,
Wendy and Stuart.
Funeral service to take place
at Peterborough Crematorium on Friday 28th June at 10.00 am.
No floral tributes by request.
Donations if desired may be made to Cancer Research UK at
the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street,
Peterborough, PE2 8DT
Tel 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 20, 2019
