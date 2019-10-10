|
|
|
McCORMACK
John Suddenly but peacefully passed away
at home on 23rd September 2019,
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of the late Gretta.
Much loved dad of Paul, Aidan,
Nigel and the late Gerard.
Devoted and loving grandfather
of Milo, Stephen, Casper,
Ava-Mae and Noah.
The funeral service will take place
at St Peter and All Souls RC Church
on Wednesday 23rd October,
11:00am followed by burial in
Eastfield Cemetery.
Flowers welcome and may be sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough,
PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019