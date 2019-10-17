Home

John Latimer

John Latimer Notice
Latimer John Aged 77 years.
Passed away in hospital
on the 5th October 2019.
Devoted husband of Joan.
Sadly missed by all
of his family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 30th October 2019
at 11.00am.
Donations, if desired,
for the Alzheimer's Society
may be made at the service.
Enquiries to
Central England Co-operative
Funeral Service, Fitzwilliam Street,
Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019
