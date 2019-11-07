|
|
|
Hughes John Sadly passed away on
the 18th October 2019.
Ever loving husband of Glenis Jean Hughes, amazing dad, granddad, grandpa, brother & brother in law.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to be held at the Church of Christ Christchurch,
PE14 9PQ on Thursday 14th November at 12 noon followed by interment
at Whittlesey cemetery.
All enquiries to Whittlesea Independent Funeral Services,
5 Market Place, Whittlesey, PE7 1AB
Tel 01733 200565
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019